Voss Capital LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Sierra Metals makes up approximately 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Sierra Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,169 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

