Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
IGD stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
