Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IGD stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

