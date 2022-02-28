Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First of Long Island worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 108,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.