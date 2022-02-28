Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $117.82 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

