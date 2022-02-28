Voya Investment Management LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOE stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

