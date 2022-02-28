Voya Investment Management LLC Has $708,000 Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hanmi Financial worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading increased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

