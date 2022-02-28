Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

