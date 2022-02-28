Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at $16,116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

