Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 486.1% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

