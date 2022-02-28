W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.