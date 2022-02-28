Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,704,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,500,312. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

