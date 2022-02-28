Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €130.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.66 ($130.29).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Thursday. Puma has a 52-week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €96.26 and a 200 day moving average of €101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.