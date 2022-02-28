Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €150.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €118.82 ($135.02).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €107.05 ($121.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.68. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a fifty-two week high of €102.25 ($116.19).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.