WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,348 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

DD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.13. 49,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,753. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.