WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $64.56. 183,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,775. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

