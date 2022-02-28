Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $174,000 in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 69.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCS opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

