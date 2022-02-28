Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $133.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

