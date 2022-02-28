Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.23 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

