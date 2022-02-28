Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,208 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 7.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $81,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $98.34 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25.
