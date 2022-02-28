Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,208 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 7.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $81,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $98.34 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.