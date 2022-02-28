Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,914 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Transocean by 28.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Transocean by 27.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

