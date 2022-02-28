Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 435,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,363,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $476.71 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.71 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

