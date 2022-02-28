Wedbush Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $20.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTCH. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.07.

FTCH stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,809,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

