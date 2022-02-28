Wedbush Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

