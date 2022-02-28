WELL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,228.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $9,228.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00034624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00106136 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

