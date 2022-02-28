Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 1,347,321 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,347,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,343,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.43% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 4.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

