Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 115,176 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 347.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.58 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

