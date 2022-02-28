Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 64,743 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,743 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Asana worth $25,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth $421,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 1,709.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,594,000 after buying an additional 663,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 609,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $7,677,921. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

