Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Essent Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,410,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 156,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Essent Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

