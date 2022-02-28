Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,319,255 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

NYSE GE opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

