Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,690 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

