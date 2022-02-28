Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target to $54.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $49.70 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

