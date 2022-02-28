Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.61.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,501,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.