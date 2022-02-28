West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) EVP Purchases $113,800.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.90. 25,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,305. The firm has a market cap of $478.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

