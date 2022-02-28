WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,416 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. WestRock has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.