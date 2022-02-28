Whelan Financial Takes $543,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

