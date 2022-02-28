William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a report released on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.84 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

