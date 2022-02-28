William Blair Weighs in on 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

