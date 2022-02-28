Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.33 or 0.06758788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.55 or 0.98756801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00050543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

