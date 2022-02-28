WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAPS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.77.

MAPS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $708,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

