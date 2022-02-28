WPP (LON:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,185 at Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.21) to GBX 1,185 ($16.12) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.71) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.27) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,323.67 ($18.00).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,030.55 ($14.02) on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 863 ($11.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,070.42. The firm has a market cap of £11.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.