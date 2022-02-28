WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Thomas Ilube Buys 1,000 Shares

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,860.19).
Shares of LON WPP traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,057.50 ($14.19). 7,434,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 863 ($11.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,159.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,070.90.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Stories
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.