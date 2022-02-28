Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xylem were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

