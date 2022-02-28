Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

