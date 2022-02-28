Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

