Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 162,700 shares of company stock worth $374,791. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% in the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 51,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,071. The company has a market cap of $205.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

