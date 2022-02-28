Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. CAE also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.
On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
CAE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 44,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CAE by 2,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $21,000,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
