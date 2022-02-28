Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.58). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMBL. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

GMBL traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 840,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,081. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMBL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $499,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

