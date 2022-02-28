Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.58. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

KHC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. 418,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $61,135,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

