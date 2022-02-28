Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

