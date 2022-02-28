Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.