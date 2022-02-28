Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after buying an additional 216,411 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

